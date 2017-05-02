I know, generally, it’s a bad idea to let your toddler be locked in a car. In hot weather, kids can even die when trapped in a hot car. Even so, 14-month-old Brandon Green here thinks being locked in a car is a pretty good time. Which is good, because this little kook managed to do this all on his own.

The Huffington Post says Brandon’s day of excitement happened with a normal trip to the grocery store in Cornwall, UK, with his mom, 27-year-old Kirsty Green. Mom was loading groceries in the trunk while Brandon was inside the car, when, after closing the trunk lid, she realized her keys were still in there.

I’ve done that before. Green went to go into the car to pop the interior trunk release, but before she could get to the door, Brandon managed to hit the lock button for the car’s central locking system, locking himself and the keys in the car.

Green called the Bude Community Fire station to come help her get the car open, which Brandon thought was fantastic, laughing and enjoying both the free run of the car as well as all the people in their colorful vests scrambling around the car, hilariously.

Brandon, like many toddlers, decided to enjoy his freedom with a little coin snack, sticking a two-pence coin in his mouth. Since toddlers are idiots and the coin is a choke-able object. the firefighters realized they’d have to abandon the more time-consuming but non-destructive methods to get in the car and just smash a window, which they did.

I suspect Brandon thought the window-smashing was lots of fun, too.

Brandon was freed, had an exciting day, and danger averted. Green posted her thanks on Facebook, saying:

Thank you to the amazing guys who rescued my cheeky monkey after locking himself in the car today at Bude Lidl!! He was clearly traumatised by the whole ordeal :)

What a little nut.