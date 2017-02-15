Kid Gets Grounded For Drifting With His Parents In The CarJason TorchinskyToday 11:45amFiled to: DriftingDashcamCar Videos1183EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Generally, it’s a good rule of thumb to tone down your normal driving style when your parents are in the car, just in the interest of family harmony and overall sanity. Jesse doesn’t seem to give a shit about those things, which is why he’s grounded. Advertisement By “tone down,” I mean a contentious son would probably avoid drifting through roundabouts, no matter how much fun that is. Again, Jesse’s not here to make his parents calm; he’s here to get sideways in traffic circles and help his dad along the path to a coronary.Jesse, that’s what he was talking about! And now you’re grounded. Hope you’re happy. This video went up a couple days ago, and I haven’t been able to confirm if it’s genuine, or possibly staged. I’m guessing the mom is shooting the video from the back seat? Advertisement The rage in the dad’s voice seems pretty genuine. Or maybe just familiar. Either way, Jesse, can’t you see you’re killing your poor parents?Jesse, these people raised youHere's What Happened When My Mom Rode Shotgun In A Formula Drift Car Mom Drifts Ford Focus RS, Doesn't Completely Hate It Mom, It’s Time We Talked About DriftingJason Torchinskyjason@jalopnik.com@JasonTorchinskySenior Editor, Jalopnik • 1973 VW Beetle, 1973 Reliant Scimitar*, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV*, 2006 Scion xB *not running right nowReply118 repliesLeave a reply