Generally, it’s a good rule of thumb to tone down your normal driving style when your parents are in the car, just in the interest of family harmony and overall sanity. Jesse doesn’t seem to give a shit about those things, which is why he’s grounded.

Advertisement

By “tone down,” I mean a contentious son would probably avoid drifting through roundabouts, no matter how much fun that is. Again, Jesse’s not here to make his parents calm; he’s here to get sideways in traffic circles and help his dad along the path to a coronary.

Jesse, that’s what he was talking about! And now you’re grounded. Hope you’re happy.

This video went up a couple days ago, and I haven’t been able to confirm if it’s genuine, or possibly staged. I’m guessing the mom is shooting the video from the back seat?

Advertisement

The rage in the dad’s voice seems pretty genuine. Or maybe just familiar.

Either way, Jesse, can’t you see you’re killing your poor parents?