The 1989 24 Hours of Le Mans was a landmark race, if for nothing else that it was the last year that the monstrous Mulsanne straight was unencumbered. After 1989, two chicanes were installed, slowing it down. But for this last glorious year, cars screamed at almost 250 miles an hour at Le Mans.

This ten-minute clip of the race comes from ESPN, which used to broadcast good things back in the day. The Mercedes Sauber C9s were dominant, and unsurprisingly (spoiler alert? It was 27 years ago, man) won.