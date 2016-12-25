Just Sit Back And Enjoy Ten Straight Minutes Of Group C Le Mans RacingMichael BallabanToday 3:30pmFiled to: Group C-smasGroup CLe Mans127EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThe 1989 24 Hours of Le Mans was a landmark race, if for nothing else that it was the last year that the monstrous Mulsanne straight was unencumbered. After 1989, two chicanes were installed, slowing it down. But for this last glorious year, cars screamed at almost 250 miles an hour at Le Mans. Advertisement This ten-minute clip of the race comes from ESPN, which used to broadcast good things back in the day. The Mercedes Sauber C9s were dominant, and unsurprisingly (spoiler alert? It was 27 years ago, man) won.Group C-smas Is My Favorite Holiday Welcome To The Sound And Glory Of Group C RacingLancia LC2: The Not-Ferrari Le Mans Car Too Fast To WinAll The Best Racer-Derived Road Cars To Come Out Of GT1Michael Ballabanballaban@jalopnik.com@ballabanDeputy Editor, JalopnikPGP Fingerprint: 0D03 F37B 4C96 021E 4292 7B12 E080 0D0B 5968 F14E|PGP KeyReply12 repliesLeave a reply