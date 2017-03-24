Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.

A friend and I started talking about Porsche tractors the other day, and apparently they were the tractor to have. Truly the Porsche of tractors in every sense of the word. I don’t know if that’s right or not, but the closest analogy to “that’s a sweet tractor” I could think of was a John Deere.



This song has been stuck in my head ever since. I’m going on two straight days of Joe Diffie now. It’s at least pleasant. There are worse songs to get stuck in your head. But man, it’s a persistent earworm if there ever was one.



Is there a German country song about Porsche red? Maybe Porsche Guards Red? Because that would rule.