Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music?

So my kid saw Moana, and he really likes the music, so he wants the soundtrack played in the car pretty much every trip we take. This seems to be his favorite track, which means I’ve heard it a lot. Now it’s your turn.

Luckily, it’s pretty good! It’s basically Jemaine from Flight of the Concords doing his David Bowie impression, but as a giant crab.