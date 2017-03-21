Jay Leno's Drive In The Corvette Aerowagen Will Make You Want OneTom McParland16 minutes agoFiled to: Jay Leno's GarageCallaway Corvette AerowagenCorvetteCallaway Cars15EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF The Corvette Stingray is a fantastic sports car, but it is a bit common. That issue is easily solved by the Callaway Aerowagon conversion that adds sexy shooting-brake style and a little more practicality for only $15,000. Reeves Callaway has been modifying and tuning up Corvettes and other vehicles for decades. The most famous of which is probably the C4 Sledgehammer, the one with massive turbos that topped out at 245 mph. Advertisement Advertisement Currently, Callaway has tuning programs for all kinds of GM models from Corvettes, Camaros and even pumping up a Silverado to 540 horsepower.However, the Aerowagon is Callaway’s first project that focuses more on aesthetics than raw power. In the latest Jay Leno’s Garage, Jay talks with Reeves Callaway about his need to make something faster and different, then Jay gets behind the wheel of Callaway’s most recent creation.I kind of want one now. Recommended StoriesCallaway's Corvette C7 GT3-R Spec Racer Looks Downright TerrifyingCorvette-Tuning Legend Callaway Makes A 540 Horsepower Chevy SilveradoHow To Buy A Mint Supercharged Corvette For Half Price, For RealTom McParlandautomatchconsulting@gmail.comTom is a contributing writer for Jalopnik and runs AutomatchConsulting.com. He saves people money and takes the hassle out of buying or leasing a car.