Great news, everyone! So many of you RSVP’d for Jalopnik’s Car Trivia Night at the New York Auto Show—which is TONIGHT—that David Tracy’s Jeep miraculously started working again. Hooray! But still more of you should come so I can see your beautiful, shining faces.
