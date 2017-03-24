A shot I took of the NSX concept (?) at the New York Auto Show back in 2012. Are you in this picture? Maybe! Photo Credit: Raphael Orlove

The time of trivia’ing is nigh: Jalopnik will be hosting a trivia night at the New York Auto Show this year. Come through and test your automotive knowledge then stick around for a tour with Jalopnik writers and car celebrities!

This should be a fun one, running from 7-9 p.m. in the evening of Saturday, April 15th. Yes, you’ll have to buy a ticket to the New York Auto Show to get into this event, but it’s free once you’re in the show. We’ll be in the back by Mitsubishi in the Hall of Pluck.

We’ll have ringers to help join you in your trivia teams from our own Jalopnik staff and other car people we know, so you’ll get to rub shoulders with some of the smartest car experts around.

RSVP here on this Google form and get ready to get rekt.

It’s gonna be a good one. I will go easy on you all. I swear.

And if that wasn’t all, we’ll be holding two Jalopnik Throwdowns in the same space on April 21st and April 22nd. More details to come on that.