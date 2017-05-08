BMW is one of many carmakers guilty of naming things that are not coupes coupes. Which is what made the 6 Series Coupe cool—it was actually a coupe. With two doors and everything. But before you get too excited by this reminder, know that BMW isn’t making them anymore.

Advertisement

BMW confirmed to our friends at Road & Track that the 6 Series Coupe did indeed sneakily go out of production in February. The website also notes that while you can still buy a new one from dealerships that have them, it’s unclear whether or not BMW will make more new ones.

The current 6 Series shares a platform with the previous-generation 5 Series. Now, the new 5 Series has an all-new platform, which would presumably lead to a new 6 Series eventually. But what’s weird is that BMW got rid of the Coupe instead of the four-door Gran Coupe, which would eliminate some redundancy in its lineup.

Advertisement

Maybe the fall of the executive 6 Series Coupe means the revival of the 8 Series.

In an email, a BMW spokesperson responded, “The 6 Series Coupe end of production was on February, 2017. As is the case with other vehicles in our line-up, model lifecycle is unique to each vehicle.”