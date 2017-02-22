All renderings credit Italdesign

The current Lamborghini Huracán is a lovely and restrained design, about as understated as a 200 mph supercar can be. But a 200 mph supercar shouldn’t be restrained, which is why I’m excited to see the mad scoops and wings of Italdesign’s new Lamborghini-based (and oddly unnamed) custom car.

It’s only a little weird to talk about this thing as it does not, as I said, have an actual name. Italdesign’s ‘Automobili Speciali’ division will be building five of them, kind of like how the famous coachbuilder used to do before it got bought up by Audi back in 2010.



Italdesign’s no-name car is basically just a carbon-bodied Huracán, with the same 5.2 liter V10 as normal. Italdesign isn’t saying if the car is all-wheel drive or not, but Italdesign’s claimed 3.2 second 0-60 time points towards RWD. Price is set at 1.5 million Euros, or about $1.6 million USD.



The real thing worth caring about are the curves and scoops and cuts and wings and winglets and the little mouth at the front that makes the car look like it’s singing.

~~oooooooooooooo~~

The upcoming custom LaFerrari has a similar mouth, if you’re on some kind of current-custom-Italian-supercar trendwatch.

This isn’t what I’d call a pretty car, but it stands out in a way that the stock Lambo does not.



It’s kind of funny that Italdesign made its name under Guigiaro penning unadorned wedge designs not altogether unlike the Huracán and now it’s making wild supercars like Lambo of old. Such are the changing tastes of the day I suppose.