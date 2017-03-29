So it comes as little surprise to me to see yet another electric car concept from Volkswagen Group. This time it’s an electric SUV for budget brand (and best brand) Škoda.

It’s called the Vision E, and expect to see it debut fully at the upcoming Shanghai Auto Show. In terms of size, it’s somewhere between a Ford Escape and a Chevy Equinox. The proposed specs are 225 kW and 500km of range, or 300 horsepower and 311 miles in more familiar terms.



As Europe gets taken over by crossovers, it’s another point that Volkswagen is getting serious about relying on electric cars as its eco option. Volkswagen is showing nothing but electric concepts at its auto show appearances, Audi is showing nothing but electric concepts at its auto show appearances, same with Porsche and now Škoda, too. For the world’s biggest carmaker, this is a pretty clear movement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If there was ever a backup plan to diesel at Volkswagen Group, it’s this.