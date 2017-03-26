Intoxicated Man 'Showing Off' New Subaru WRX Runs It Into A House: Police Alanis KingToday 3:45pmFiled to: car crashescar crimesubaru wrxsubaru691EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image via Linn County Sheriff’s Office According to a report from The Oregonian, investigators said an intoxicated man told police he was “showing off” his new 2015 Subaru WRX when he wound up crashed into a nearby house. Police told the outlet that the car went through a yard and hit a power pole before crashing into the house. Advertisement The Oregonian reports that the crash happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday with Joshua Pairan, 33, behind the wheel, and that the local Linn County Sheriff’s Office said alcohol and excessive speed were factors in the wreck. Police said there was a passenger in the back seat who had to be removed from the vehicle and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to The Oregonian. There were no other injuries reported. From The Oregonian: Advertisement The driver, 33-year-old Joshua Pairan, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless endangering, reckless driving, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree assault.According to The Oregonian, police said Parian went to Linn County Jail upon being arrested, but the outlet reported that he was not listed among inmates as of 9 a.m. on Sunday.Recommended StoriesDriver Takes Out Self-Driving Uber In Arizona: PoliceBrake-Checking Road-Raging Asshole Sends Car Flipping Down The Highway Car Crashes Into Huge Rocks Family Used To Fortify House From Continuous Car CrashesAlanis Kingalanis.king@jalopnik.com@alanisnkingAlanis King is the weekend editor of Jalopnik. Reply69 repliesLeave a reply