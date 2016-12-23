GIF GIF via Donut Media

Of course pro drifter Ryan Tuerck’s Christmas e-card features his baby. And by “baby,” I mean the incredible Ferrari 458 V8-powered Toyota GT86 he built this year, now covered in Christmas lights for all of our amusement. I can’t get enough of this beast of a build transforming tires into smoke, noise and dust.

This is the car lovingly referred to as the GT4586. It sounds amazing. It’s ridiculous. It shoots fire out from under the engine. Also, it has a big silly red reindeer nose.



Why hasn’t Santa’s sleigh always left a massive trail of tire smoke behind it?

Merry hoonage to all, and to all, a good burnout.



