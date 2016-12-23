Insane Ferrari 458-Powered Toyota GT86 Is Here To Sleigh Tires With SantaStef SchraderYesterday 1:00pmFiled to: Hoon of the DayRyan TuerckFerrari GT4586248EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF GIF via Donut Media Of course pro drifter Ryan Tuerck’s Christmas e-card features his baby. And by “baby,” I mean the incredible Ferrari 458 V8-powered Toyota GT86 he built this year, now covered in Christmas lights for all of our amusement. I can’t get enough of this beast of a build transforming tires into smoke, noise and dust.This is the car lovingly referred to as the GT4586. It sounds amazing. It’s ridiculous. It shoots fire out from under the engine. Also, it has a big silly red reindeer nose. Advertisement Why hasn’t Santa’s sleigh always left a massive trail of tire smoke behind it? Merry hoonage to all, and to all, a good burnout. Advertisement [H/T Paulo!]Season's SmokingsEardrum Destroying Ferrari-Powered Toyota GT86 Makes The Best Sounding BurnoutsA Ferrari 458-Swapped Toyota GT86 Has The Most Beastly Exhaust Rumble Ever Watch A Ferrari-Powered Toyota GT86 Drift Around A Ferrari 458Stef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply24 repliesLeave a reply