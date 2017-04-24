Good morning! Welcome to The Morning Shift, your roundup of the auto news you crave, all in one place every weekday morning. Here are the important stories you need to know.



1st Gear: Inflated New Car Inventory Could Be Killing Used Car Prices

Analysts have long suspected that high volumes of lease turn-ins would kill used car prices, but that’s not really the case right now, according to Automotive News. The publication claims it’s a surplus in new vehicles—and the associated incentives aimed to reduce that surplus—that’s hurting used car pricing more than anything, referencing chief economist of Cox Automotive Tom Webb, who said:

The fact that dealers have 4-plus million new vehicles in stock is what puts pressure on used-vehicle values... Obviously, that’s too many.﻿



As Automotive News points out, that “4-plus million” is actually 4.19 million vehicles worth of new-car inventory as of the start of April, which the Automotive News Data center claims is the highest at the start of any month since 2004.

Automotive News spoke with the senior vice president of automotive valuation and analytics at Black Book, who talked about the “vicious cycle” that incentives can start:

As inventories rise and demand slips from an all-time peak, automakers are increasingly under pressure to slap incentives on vehicles to sustain sales and justify high vehicle production. That, in turn, causes dealers to further lower used-vehicle prices to keep them attractive, potentially putting more pressure on automakers to offer additional incentives on new cars.﻿



It makes sense: heavy incentives on new vehicles can make people think twice about buying a two year-old car, especially if the former doesn’t cost much more.



And indeed, that’s what Automotive News suspects is happening right now, as it mentions that the NADA Used Car Guide’s Used Vehicle Price Index has dropped to its lowest value since 2010, and the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index has gone down for the 5th time in the past six months.

So if you’re looking for a slightly used car, now might be the time to buy one. Or you can just take the cash on the hood of the new car like everyone else is doing.

2nd Gear: British VW Owners Say Their Dieselgate Fix Turns Their Cars Into Junk

It’s been about a year since VW started dishing out software and hardware fixes for its European model diesel models that cheated on emissions tests. But Autocar reports that those “fixes,” have been causing all sorts of problems for owners.

Those issues are all outlined in a document submitted to the UK’s Transport Select Committee by Volkswagen Diesel Customer Forum, and allegedly represents complaints by over 1,000 TDI owners. Autocar breaks down the document’s major complaints, writing:

Owners of cars issued with a fix for affected 2.0-litre diesel engines have also noticed increased exhaust smoke, excessive regeneration of diesel particulate filters (DPF) and DPF failure. It says exhaust gas regeneration (EGR) valves have also failed, as have turbochargers and fuel injectors. Further claims state that other vehicles have entered limp mode or their engines have got louder once the voluntary fix was issued.﻿



Volkswagen responded to the car website, saying that only one percent of all “repaired” vehicles were plagued by such problems. The site quotes VW’s spokesperson as saying:

That means that over 99% of customers are satisfied with the application of the technical measures, which of course are carried out free of charge. As you would expect, we make it a priority to look at the vehicles of the very small proportion of customers who report any issues.﻿



We here in the U.S. have only had a an emissions fix approved for a handful of our vehicles (and even then, it was just a software fix), and I haven’t heard too many complaints yet. As the EPA and California Air Resources Board approves more repairs, and as new hardware is installed, that may change.

Anyway, here in the U.S., our managing editor Erin just bought a “fixed” 2015 TDI manual Golf wagon. Expect to hear a lot more from her soon on the purchase, and what it’s like to own one of these long-term.