In Defense Of Testing Everything (Yes, Everything) On The Nürburgring
I’m not sure which one is worse: the hyper-insane cult of the Nürburgring lap time, or the backlash against it. While it’s only healthy to be skeptical of every self-announced manufacturer ‘ring time, I’m all for track testing cars that aren’t meant to go on track if we’re serious about this “fun to drive” thing.