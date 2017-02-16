If Italian Cars Had English Names InsteadKristen LeeToday 5:02pmFiled to: FerrariLamborghiniNames13931EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Maserati Quattroporte Names are important. Names represent you and they stand in for you when you’re not around. Some names sound great when they’re in Italian, but don’t always translate well to English. Let’s investigate. Alfa Romeo Giulietta Berlina Ferrari F430 Scuderia Fiat Topolino 500 Ferrari 550 Barchetta Pininfarina Alfa Romeo Disco Volante Touring Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale Alfa Romeo Canguro Ferrari 458 Speciale Fiat 8V/Otto Vu Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta Don't Name NamesGeneral Motors' Autonomous Car Names, RankedThe Ten Cars With The Least Appropriate Names What's A Good Car-Based Name For A Baby?Kristen Leekristen.lee@jalopnik.com@KristenLeeWriter at Jalopnik and consumer of many noodles.Reply139 repliesLeave a reply