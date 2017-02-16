Maserati Quattroporte

Names are important. Names represent you and they stand in for you when you’re not around. Some names sound great when they’re in Italian, but don’t always translate well to English.

Let’s investigate.

Alfa Romeo Giulietta Berlina
Ferrari F430 Scuderia
Fiat Topolino 500
Ferrari 550 Barchetta Pininfarina
Alfa Romeo Disco Volante Touring
Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale
Alfa Romeo Canguro
Ferrari 458 Speciale
Fiat 8V/Otto Vu
Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta

 

Don't Name Names

General Motors' Autonomous Car Names, Ranked
The Ten Cars With The Least Appropriate Names
What's A Good Car-Based Name For A Baby?