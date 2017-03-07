If Bentley's Electric Future Looks Like This I'm InRyan FeltonToday 7:30pmFiled to: bentleyelectric vehiclescar technology337EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Bentley’s future is electric, and if it’s based off the EXP12 Speed 6e concept that debuted at Geneva this week, it’s going to be a pretty future. Advertisement The new concept clearly illustrates Bentley’s intention to weasel its way into the high-performance electrified market. With the Speed 6e, it’d be doing so with serious class.Taking cues from the EXP 10 Speed 6 Concept from a while back, this all-electric concept doesn’t shed any luxury inside the cabin—an interestingly-shaped steering wheel that, according to Bentley, has “handmade, cut-glass sections” that control the car’s entertainment and navigation functions. The center console is equipped with a high-definition OLED screen cut from a piece of curved class. Damn. Also, let’s talk about that steering wheel: Again, damn. Advertisement Specs weren’t included, but Bentley said the car would be able to tackle a drive between London and Paris on a single charge—which suggests a range of about 200-250 miles, something totally reasonable by what tech is available today. And Bentley says it’d retain typical fast characteristics of its past, generally saying that the concept could exhibit an “immediate, effortless surge of torque.”This thing isn’t confirmed for production, but it sure looks like it’d be a joy to drive. Photo: Bentley More from GenevaThe 700 HP, 225 MPH, All-Carbon RUF CTR Isn't Built Off A PorscheThe Brabus 550 Adventure 4x4² Is 550 Horsepower Of Pure TacticoolThe 2018 Volvo XC60 Will Have You Chilling In Suburbia In StyleRyan Feltonryan.felton@jalopnik.com@ryanfelton13Transportation & Technology Reporter, JalopnikReply33 repliesLeave a reply