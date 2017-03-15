GIF GIF via inertiaMS

If there’s a drift version of running the gauntlet, this is it. Two close barriers. Plenty of curves. No room for error. Another car out there with you. Let’s drift.



This is from Drift Challenge Australia’s “King of the Hill” round, held on a twisty bit of road on Mount Gambier. This was the winning run from Joel Donegan, in the blue car.



Naturally, he ripped a glorious fat burnout when he was done:

The other runs from the day were just as incredible to watch. There’s no runoff at all here—just walls of shame. Some make it, some hit their the other car out there with it, and some eat the wall.



Here’s one that’s particularly painful. He whacks both ends pretty hard:



But here’s my favorite run of them all—check out this outrageously shiny and very sideways drift wagon:



Everything’s better with a hatch on the back.

