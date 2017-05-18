Perhaps it’s lack of discipline, or lack of taste, or lack of culture, or lack of understanding, or even lack of respect, but out of a field of over a hundred cars, the best damn thing about my Saturday afternoon at the fifth Pinehurst Concours d’Elegance was an E30 M3.



I don’t need to tell you how special that car is. To me, and to millions of others. The boxy fender flares, the simply elegant, of-its-time-yet-timeless design, and whatever other special magic stuff it is that makes an E30 M3 so damn good to even just look at. Whatever it is, I meandered a full field of cars and nothing bested the vibe and attitude and desire that this little red E30 was throwing down.

Mazda Cosmo? No. Ferrari FXX? Nah. Lamborghini Miura? Ehh. Here’s a collection of photos I snapped—granted the Pinehurst, NC Concours d’Elegance was about two weeks ago now. If you’re in the area, it’s put on every May and is an excellent experience well-worth the entry fee. You should definitely come check it out, even if it’s to get a taste of the “concours season”, whatever the hell that is.

Oh the car that won Best of Show was a 1925 Rolls Royce Phantom owned by Howard Hughes, if that’s your thing.

