I still really dig the first Lexus IS, especially in SportCross form. Patrick George Today 8:45am Filed to: Images Lexus IS Photo credit Lexus I still really dig the first Lexus IS, especially in SportCross form. Can we forgive it for the silver taillights it foisted upon the tuner world for the better part of a decade? I say yes. Patrick George patrick@jalopnik.com @bypatrickgeorge Editor-in-chief at Jalopnik. 1985 BMW 325e.