GIF

I bumped into this video again today for no good reason. I was on the internet, I thought of car sounds and invariably I ended up here.

It’s Pagani doing some test runs in the then-new Zonda F, the best Pagani, for some guests of the company. Does Pagani do these test runs on a track? Nope. Pagani does them on the side street that leads up to their old, minute factory not far from Modena.