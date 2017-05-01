I have always loved the original Honda Insight, mostly because assumed these cars were more fun to drive than their economy spec suggested. It’s a manual, aluminum two-seater from Honda. It has to be a driver’s car, right? Oh no.

Regular Car Reviews just drove one of these things and the only similar car he could think of to relate it to was............a Chevy Cavalier.

Oh.

Oh no.

My Insight dreams......dashed.

In Honda’s pursuit of absolute economy, the little three-cylinder engine loathes to rev and the transmission fights every shift. The drivetrain just wants you to short shift, to hypermile.

Oh well, I guess I can cross one of these off my dream car list. At least, until I find one with a K20 swap for sale.