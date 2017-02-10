You can’t understand the shame I’ve felt for the past few years. I never told you this, but despite being an auto journalist—and one who works at Jalopnik—I had never driven a Mazda Miata. Ever. My colleagues would rave about how it’s the benchmark for all things fun and cheap, but I’d sit on the sidelines with my deep, dark secret. But now that’s over, because I have a Miata in my driveway! What should I do with it?

I’ve actually already got some plans for the little convertible: my first experience with a Miata will take me from Detroit to Charlottesville, Virginia, where I will hang out with my brother—a a computer engineer—and try to rebuild my Willys generator. I hope he knows what he’s doing, because I sure as heck don’t.

Then, after a few days in C’Ville, I’ll drive to a secret, undisclosed location in Blacksburg to see a collection of rare JDM imports all cooped up in a warehouse. I’ll leave that a mystery for now, but prepare your mind for some weirdness. After that, I’ll spend a few days with Jason Torchinsky, who says he’s eager to test his latest invention, now that he finally has that plutonium he needed.



OK, so I’ve clearly got quite a bit planned, but what should I do between Points A, B and C? I am now taking your suggestions. Help me break into Miata Madness the right way.

