Stroll between the displays with R.E.M. blasting on your Walkman. Look at all the red and teal paints. Glance at the reflection of your Umbros in the polished clearcoat.

Over there, a blue and white Viper GTS. Mhmmm. And Blazers. And the Eagle Vision Aerie! And oh, look at that! The Volkswagen Concept One! Man, I hope that one makes it to production.

Turn the corner and there it is: the Jurassic Park Ford Explorer. Look around warily for any hiding tyrannosaurus rexes. There are none. Phew.

Go home. Pop in Pulp Fiction.