Cold days suck. Sure. Cold days suck more when your car doesn’t have heat. You know what’s not a good solution to that? Putting a lit propane torch in your back seat.



Advertisement

In perhaps what is the most extraordinary fire hazard that I have ever seen, a man has attached a torch to a propane tank in the back seat of his car. Innovative? Perhaps. Batshit insane? Most definitely.

It will never be cold enough for me to try this. Never.

via Speed Society