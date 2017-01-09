I Feel Like This Is A Bad IdeaKristen LeeToday 9:30pmFiled to: Bad IdeasOh NoWTFWinter Driving35EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Cold days suck. Sure. Cold days suck more when your car doesn’t have heat. You know what’s not a good solution to that? Putting a lit propane torch in your back seat. Advertisement In perhaps what is the most extraordinary fire hazard that I have ever seen, a man has attached a torch to a propane tank in the back seat of his car. Innovative? Perhaps. Batshit insane? Most definitely.It will never be cold enough for me to try this. Never.via Speed SocietyMore Bad IdeasBad Idea: Snorting Coke In Front Of A Cop During A Traffic StopMoped Man Takes Typhoon Debris Straight To The FaceTen Bad Ideas That Seemed Good At The TimeKristen Leekristen.lee@jalopnik.com@kristenlee214Writer at Jalopnik and consumer of many noodles.Reply35 repliesLeave a reply