I don’t know if you know this, but despite his existing horde of barely-running Jeeps, our man DavidPatrick GeorgeToday 8:47amFiled to: ImagesMazda RX-77315EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit Mazda I don’t know if you know this, but despite his existing horde of barely-running Jeeps, our man David Tracy is dreaming of first-gen RX-7 ownership. I’ve been subtly trying to push him over the edge and buy one. Care to join me in this?Patrick Georgepatrick@jalopnik.com@bypatrickgeorgeEditor-in-chief at Jalopnik. 1985 BMW 325e.Reply73 repliesLeave a reply