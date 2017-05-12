GIF

One of the coolest things about the Ford GT (or any of the new crop of active-suspension supercars today’s upper class can buy) is how it squats down when entering its high-speed track mode.

This DriveTribe video gives a good look at how the GT drops a good 50mm (that’s a good two inches) when it goes into track mode. This is hydraulic, not an air suspension setup, which accounts for its speed. It’s all made possible by the car’s oddball torsion bar suspension. Ford officially describes it as “pushrod/rocker-activated torsion bar/coil spring and electronically-adjustable DSSV® dampers” with a “two-position ride height/spring rate system.” I’d need to eyeball this thing myself and corner a Ford engineer for a couple hours to get a good understanding of what that all is and how it works.

You get a similar sort of squat on the McLaren P1, but that car has its own different kind of hydraulic weirdness to it. This is one of the coolest parts of the GT. I’d say it’s worth the half million you have to plunk down to get one.