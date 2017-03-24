I Can't Begin To Imagine How Difficult It Is To Pull Off A Reverse-Entry DriftJustin T. WestbrookToday 7:15pmFiled to: DriftingReverse Entry DriftBackwards driftdrift336EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Gif via Drift Review on YouTube If you’ve ever taken a serious shot at drifting, you know there’s a lot going on and it takes some getting used to. Maybe, for you, the concept of these reverse-entry drifts isn’t so unfathomable. For me, it seems just about impossible. Advertisement I’ve been plucking around on TopGear.com and came across this video from Drift Review they posted, which is just two solid minutes of people doing things with cars that look like accidents but are actually mega-slides. It is spectacular.So enjoy. Full disclaimer: the video is from May 2015, which doesn’t matter. I’m going to be practicing in my friend’s PS3 car racing seat controller they only use when they have too many guests over now. Backwards and then sideways and then forwards a little bit and then sideways again Drifting's Great Underdog BMW Driver Is Running A Ford Now I Will Never Get Tired Of Watching Cars Drift This Ridiculously Twisty Narrow Road Watch The Reigning Formula Drift Champion Slide Up A Mountain SidewaysJustin T. Westbrookjustin@jalopnik.com@WestbrookTweetsNight editor at JalopnikReply33 repliesLeave a reply