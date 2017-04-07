GIF

Welcome back to another installment of Best Motoring Super Fun Film Time, where we bring you the best clips from a show that can only be described as a real-life version of Gran Turismo.

This video clip crept into my apartment like a sentient mist while I was sleeping, awakening me with the whipcrack bark of a 4A-GE with individual throttle bodies, making 200 horsepower as it revs to 9,000 RPM. It called to me, and rang in my ears:

BRAAP

BRAAAP

BRAAAAAAAAAP

The 1,800-pound Toyota AE86 with the aforementioned four-cylinder was not the fastest car of this group. Here’s the full class, in order of fastest to slowest:

1. Spoon S2000

2. S Tai BP Visco Beta Uncle Civic

3. Phase NSX

4. Jun Auto Civic

5. N Plus Altezza

6. Techno Pro Spirits AE86

You could watch the whole thing to see how each car performs, or you could just watch the AE86 and NSX parts over and over and over again until the naturally-aspirated noise clears your soul.