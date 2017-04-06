Though it may be a long-shot, Hyperloop One seems dead serious about moving things forward. Here’s the 11 proposed U.S. routes that, in a futuristic world, could have you and I shooting through tubes to get around.



Photo: Hyperloop One

Here’s one for New England: The Boston-Somerset-Fall River route, a 64 mile trek that, by plane, takes about a half hour to travel. Hyperloop One estimates it system could tackle that route in 7.5 minutes.

Photo: Hyperloop One

A proposal from the rock Mountain Hyperloop Consortium would create a route that runs from Cheynne, Wyoming, to Houston—a whopping 1,152 miles. Estimated travel time? One hour 48 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s the rest of the list, with distance and estimated travel times:

Chicago-Columbus-Pittsburgh — 488 miles, ﻿47 minutes



Colorado (Denver International Airport to Colorado Springs, Denver) — 360 miles, 8.5 minutes for longest leg



Colorado (Denver to Colorado Springs or Fort Collins) — 242 miles, 6.2 minutes for longest leg

Kansas City-St. Louis — 240 miles, 24.9 minutes

Los Angeles-Sand Diego — 121 miles, 12.5 minutes

Miami-Orlando — 257 miles, 26.1 minutes

Portland-Seattle — 173 miles, 17.2 minutes

Reno-Las Vegas — 454 miles, 42.3 minutes

Texas Triangle (San Antonio, Dallas, Fort Worth, Laredo) — 640 miles, 20 minutes for longest leg

Hyperloop One also said this week that it completed tube installation at a 1,640-foot test track called the DevLoop in the Nevada desert. Shervin Pishevar, Hyperloop One’s executive chairman, speaks of the project as a revolution that’s quietly before us.

“The U.S. has always been a global innovation vanguard – driving advancements in computing, communication and media to rail, automobiles and aeronautics,” said Pishevar, in a statement release by the company. “Now, with Hyperloop One, we are on the brink of the first great breakthrough in transportation technology of the 21st century, eliminating the barriers of time and distance and unlocking vast economic opportunities.”

Sponsored

The obvious caveat here is that, as we put it earlier this year, the start-up faces hurdles that stretch a mile-high. Any infrastructure project this size faces monumental regulatory clearances, irate lawmakers, land owners, and environmental approvals. Not to mention the sheer cost of such an enormous undertaking.

Hyperloop One is planning to hold a public test later this year. The company says its goal is to have three systems up and running by 2021, an incredible pitch, but hey: dream away. The short trip times alone would be worth it, not to mention skipping the the crumbling infrastructure drivers face every day.