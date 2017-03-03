GIF
GIF via hiperaktif53

To conquer frozen lands of ice and snow, you need the most rugged car possible: a Soviet-era Lada offroader assembled by large hammers and vodka.

When nuclear winter comes for us all and the only car left running is a Lada Niva, rest assured that it will be hooned.

Glory for all days through mighty spins of car!

