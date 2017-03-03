Humble Lada Niva Is The Master Of SnownutsStef SchraderToday 1:00pmFiled to: Hoon of the DayLada NivaLadaNivadonutssnownutsHOTD267EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF GIF via hiperaktif53 To conquer frozen lands of ice and snow, you need the most rugged car possible: a Soviet-era Lada offroader assembled by large hammers and vodka.When nuclear winter comes for us all and the only car left running is a Lada Niva, rest assured that it will be hooned. Advertisement Glory for all days through mighty spins of car!Snownuts Will Save Us All Behold Beautiful Billionaire Donuts With A McLaren's Billionaire Doors Up Why Buy A Boring Snow Plow When You Have A Subaru Wagon That Does Donuts? All Hail The Most Graceful Snow Donuts You May Ever WitnessStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply26 repliesLeave a reply