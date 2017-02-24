While the absolutely bonkers Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon is the one you want, but the wonderful E400 is the long roof you need. It’s got a twin-turbo V6, seats seven and comes in brown. What does yours look like?



The E400 wagon starts at $63,945, which is quite a bit more than the super-sexy Volvo V90. However, I’m going to go against the grain here and say the Mercedes is the one to get for a few reasons, mainly more power, more luxury, and more practicality.

The E400 comes with essentially a de-tuned version of the bi-turbo V6 found in the E43 AMG sedan. You do get fewer ponies in the wagon, but I doubt you will be disappointed with 329 HP and 354 lb-ft of torque, that should be good for a scoot to 60 MPH in about 5.3 seconds. That’s a bit more punch than Volvo’s twin-charged four-cylinder that only pumps out 316 HP and 295 lb-ft of torque.

When it comes to interior and features, it’s a bit of a closer race. Volvo makes some snazzy interiors, but I’m giving Mercedes the edge with the available Nappa leather seats with optional massage. Granted, the massage feature comes with the $11,200 Premium 3 package, and what the hell, throw in the $1900 Air Body Control as well. You deserve nice things.



And did I mention the E400 will seat seven? Because with the rear jump seats it can; that’s a trick the E63 doesn’t do.

Finally, while the E400 wagons will be rare, unlike Volvo you will be able to find one at your local dealership which means that there is a higher likelihood of picking up a nice CPO example in a few years.

Go build yourself a Benz wagon!