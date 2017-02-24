How Would You Configure Your 2018 Mercedes-Benz E400 Wagon?Tom McParlandToday 11:46amFiled to: Mercedes-Benz E400 WagonWagonsMercedes1126EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink While the absolutely bonkers Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon is the one you want, but the wonderful E400 is the long roof you need. It’s got a twin-turbo V6, seats seven and comes in brown. What does yours look like? The E400 wagon starts at $63,945, which is quite a bit more than the super-sexy Volvo V90. However, I’m going to go against the grain here and say the Mercedes is the one to get for a few reasons, mainly more power, more luxury, and more practicality. The E400 comes with essentially a de-tuned version of the bi-turbo V6 found in the E43 AMG sedan. You do get fewer ponies in the wagon, but I doubt you will be disappointed with 329 HP and 354 lb-ft of torque, that should be good for a scoot to 60 MPH in about 5.3 seconds. That’s a bit more punch than Volvo’s twin-charged four-cylinder that only pumps out 316 HP and 295 lb-ft of torque. When it comes to interior and features, it’s a bit of a closer race. Volvo makes some snazzy interiors, but I’m giving Mercedes the edge with the available Nappa leather seats with optional massage. Granted, the massage feature comes with the $11,200 Premium 3 package, and what the hell, throw in the $1900 Air Body Control as well. You deserve nice things. Advertisement Advertisement And did I mention the E400 will seat seven? Because with the rear jump seats it can; that’s a trick the E63 doesn’t do.Finally, while the E400 wagons will be rare, unlike Volvo you will be able to find one at your local dealership which means that there is a higher likelihood of picking up a nice CPO example in a few years.Go build yourself a Benz wagon!Recommended StoriesThe 603 Horsepower 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon Is Coming To AmericaThe 2017 Opel Insignia Wagon Will Make You Want To Buy A BuickWhich One Of You Maniacs Is Going To Buy This $73,000 BMW 3 Series Wagon?Tom McParlandautomatchconsulting@gmail.comTom is a contributing writer for Jalopnik and runs AutomatchConsulting.com. He saves people money and takes the hassle out of buying or leasing a car. Reply112 repliesLeave a reply