When I first found out during the LA Auto Show that the 2017 Cadillac CT6 in the Platinum trim came with onboard WiFi, two back seat monitors, an HDMI port and a household outlet, I immediately thought that this would be a perfect place to hook up a gaming console. Turns out I was right, and here’s what happened when I put this to the test.



The Cadillac people didn’t see anything wrong with my nerdy plan. “There’s no reason it shouldn’t work, as long as the 4G LTE connection is robust enough,” a spokesman wrote in an email to me.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So, on an extremely wet and rainy day, we parked the car in front of the Jalopnik office and stole away with our sister site Kotaku’s PlayStation 4. After figuring out where all the appropriate plugs and cables went, with bated breath, we turned it on.

Check out the video to see how it went.