Technology has made car buying much easier, but also much more perilous. You can get price quotes and even apply for a loan with just a few clicks. But some unscrupulous dealers are using electronic loan contracts to take advantage of buyers and even sell them cars they didn’t even know they bought.
How Shady Dealerships Are Using Electronic Contracts To Fake Your Auto Loan
