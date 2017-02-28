How Rebuilding A 650-HP Audi Quattro Coupe Helped This Veteran Cope With PTSDKristen LeeToday 4:41pmFiled to: Rebuilds1991 Audi Coupe QuattroWrenching4718EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink While we all know that a project car is a source of peace and comfort for many, it can also be a salve for PTSD. Especially if it’s a 1991 Audi Coupe Quattro turned up to 650 horses. Advertisement Nathan Scott was a medevac pilot in the military. His unit was responsible for picking up the wounded. “The military pushed me into realms I was very uncomfortable with,” he said. “Getting shot at is an unnatural feeling. When somebody is hell-bent on trying to kill you, and you’re out there trying to save people’s lives… it changes your life… it changed my aspect on life.”In an email, an Integrated Engineering (and Audi and Volkswagen tuner) spokesman told Jalopnik that Scott was a longtime Audi enthusiast and had a B5 S4 when he was stationed in Germany, which he brought back the United States after leaving active duty in 2010.Scott decided that he wanted a five-cylinder Audi and found a 1991 Audi Coupe Quattro, which he traded the S4 in for when returned home. Advertisement Unfortunately, he also found that he was suffering from severe PTSD. The car became a blessing. “The car enabled me to focus on something internally,” he said.The car required a full rebuild, which is exactly the project that Scott needed in his life. He needed something that he could throw himself into, something that would soothe and calm him and help with the PTSD he was suffering. Advertisement Sponsored Scott’s Audi makes 650 horsepower and 550 lb-ft of torque—which sounds like more than enough for ripping through space-time. Integrated Engineering helped him with the parts and he bought new pistons and rods. Driving it is indescribable.You can read more about Scott’s story on the Integrated Engineer blog and check out the video. It’s kind of an advertisement for them, but who cares, it’s still a great story.Old Audis Are Cool Watch An Audi Quattro Rally Jump, ForeverI Drove A Vintage Audi 4000 S Quattro And I Get It Now Watch Audi's First Double-Clutch Transmission Debut Over 30 Years AgoKristen Leekristen.lee@jalopnik.com@KristenLeeWriter at Jalopnik and consumer of many noodles.Reply47 repliesLeave a reply