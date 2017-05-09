Image credit: Raphael Orlove

We’ve all been there: we’re looking on Craigslist, Ebay or Autotrader and we see the perfect car. It’s exactly the one we’ve been looking for all along, down to the trim.



Photos are great. Low miles. Interior is ideal. Even the color is right! But it’s too expensive and it’s far away. Now it’s time to make a decision.

How far did you go to buy that perfect car? Did you travel across the country? Further? What if when you got there, it wasn’t what you thought it would be?

And if it was too expensive, what changes did you make to your life to be able to afford it? Did you sell three of your nine kids into slavery to buy it? Auction off the family heirlooms?

...kill?