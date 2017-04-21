Word on the street is that the new Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will be priced “well below the $100,000 mark.” We all know what really happens when the dealers set the pricing, but Dodge is hoping their personalized order system will prevent the crazy markups.
How Dodge Plans To Keep Dealers From Gouging Buyers On The Demon
Word on the street is that the new Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will be priced “well below the $100,000 mark.” We all know what really happens when the dealers set the pricing, but Dodge is hoping their personalized order system will prevent the crazy markups.