Photo: Raphael Orlove

Look, this is a little uncomfortable for me to just come right out and say, but I seem to rather frequently perspire on the palms when I drive around, and it makes me uncomfortable. Anybody else? Is there an easy fix for this?



Let me clarify that my hands just seem to get a little slippery and uncomfortable; it’s not like I’m squeezing a sponge of human juice here. I’d just rather not have any perspiration at all, but with the summer temperatures rising, I thought I would reach out for help.

Obviously the primary solution I employ is to just turn on the arrow-pointing-dangerously-close-to-figure’s-face air conditioning setting and point it ever so carefully at, what has to be for this to work, a nine-and-three holding position on the steering wheel. Sometimes I have to sort of release and butterfly my hands out a bit, and it doesn’t take but a few seconds to cool everything down.

But what if I’m already kinda chilled from the AC and I don’t want to run it? What if I need to ensure things aren’t getting too wet and loose right there on the humidifying leatherette wheel while I’m employing some dynamic navigation?

I think you can help me, maybe. I googled this for a few seconds before drafting this post up, and this Reddit conversation suggested drying my hands out with some hand sanitizer and loosening my grip.

Is there anything else that doesn’t involve a powder that’s going to get me booked in a cell for what the hypothetical police report indicates may be a cocaine-coated interior? I’m open to anything that doesn’t involve open flame, thanks.