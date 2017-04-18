GIF

As drivers, though we sit in our own private spaces in our own private cars, we actually spend our time sharing the road with other drivers. Drivers who aren’t the best at driving.



Advertisement

I’m not talking about using the damn cell phone while behind the wheel, either. I’m talking behaviors that you can spot from yards away and instantly make you go, “Oh, that person is a terrible driver.” What tips you off immediately when you see it?

I’ll even take it a step further and ask if you notice a person you’re riding with driving badly, how do you bring it up to them? People seem to get very protective and defensive about their driving. I’m so curious.