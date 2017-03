Why It Needs To Happen

It’s still in its early stages, and there’s probably some risk in moving forward before regulations are set in stone, but with autonomous technology front-and-center, Cadillac thinks V2V is a proper step on the way to the purported self-driving car revolution. And it certainly seems V2v tech is a simple approach to improve auto safety and, eventually, making autonomous vehicles work effectively.

“When it comes to actually being able to buy autonomous cars from the dealership, we’re not quite there yet,” said Chris Bonelli of advanced technology at General Motors.

Automakers can give consumers “a tangible customer benefit right now,” Bonelli added, and “if we can get enough on the road and convince enough OEMs [to get] on baord … we can bring a lot more safety on the road for our customers.”

Self-driving cars will come equipped with high-powered radars, sensors and cameras, bolstered by detailed mapping systems. But V2V tech is still a critical resource for their success because it doesn’t require the vehicle to see what’s happening up the road. It can work in harmony with the gadgetry that’ll makes robot cars work.

Automotive News highlighted one such example where having both can be a benefit, if not essential, to AVs. Back in 2015, self-driving vehicles operated by Google and Delphi Automotive nearly collided on a California roadway, when Google’s Lexus RX400h switched lanes and cut off the Delphi vehicle.

Kristin Kinley, a spokesperson for Delphi, told the news outlet that it’s a common driving scenario, and while the Delphi car had V2V tech, it wasn’t communicating with Google’s vehicle.

“V2V can extend the range of communication and help enhance the active safety technologies on the car,” Kinley told Automotive News. “But unless the other car has it and was using it, it doesn’t do much good.”

The first fatality involving a self-driving car also might’ve been prevented if vehicles were connected with one another. The owner of the vehicle, a Tesla Model S, hit the side of a tractor trailer, and neither Tesla’s Autopilot system nor the driver noticed it before the crash.

That’s why Huei Peng, a mechanical engineering professor at the University of Michigan, said the crash “might have been avoided entirely if the Tesla and the tractor-trailer it hit had been able to talk to each other.” It’s an extra layer of protection.

“Autonomous vehicles that aren’t connected to each other is a bit like gathering together the smartest people in the world but not letting them talk to each other,” Peng wrote in The Conversation last year. “Connectivity enables smart decisions by individual drivers, by self-driving vehicles, and at every level of automation in between.”

“However, onboard sensors, no matter how sophisticated, have limitations,” he added. “Like humans, they see only what is in their line of sight, and they can be hampered by poor weather conditions.”

Will Other Automakers Start Doing This?

It’s unclear. If Cadillac can quantify some benefits to V2V, it’s certainly going to make other automakers seem regressive to wait until 2023. If anything, it’s a very straightforward safety feature that, as Cadillac puts it, can begin now.

Along with vehicle-to-infrastructure tech—like Audi’s decision to let its vehicles to communicate with traffic signals—there’s a definite possibility to cutback the high number of car crashes.