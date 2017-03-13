GIF

Many people know of movie director Edgar Wright for the cult hit Shaun of the Dead. For me, my favorite movie ever is Wright’s tragically underappreciated buddy-cop satire movie Hot Fuzz from 2007. Now he’s doing a movie about a baby that’s a bank heist getaway driver, which is perfect.



Unfortunately the getaway driver, played by Ansel Elgort, is not an actual baby, and instead is just a young man named Baby. He does the driving in bank heists. This is probably why the movie is called Baby Driver.

The heists are organized by a character played by Kevin Spacey, with a team seemingly composed of Jamie Foxx and Jon Hamm, and presumably other actors with repeating letters in their last names.

Anyway, here’s the international trailer because it’s better than the US trailer:

He’s not driving some flashy supercar or some lame customized Impala like we’ve gotten with other recent ‘heist’ type movies. No, he’s in a damn Subaru WRX sedan from two generations ago. That’s so refreshing.

Edgar Wright is known for his playfully kinetic camera movement, his unbelievably coordinated and excellent soundtracks, humor both on the page and on the screen, and generally just some kickass good time movies. All of that is witnessed in the trailer for Baby Driver, so if you need me I’ll be over here in a very good mood.

Baby Driver comes out in August.