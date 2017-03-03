Holy Shit A $55,817 Smart CarMichael Ballaban48 minutes agoFiled to: SmartBrabusSmart BrabusBrabus Ultimate 125605EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photos credit: Brabus Fat wheel arches. A fat track. Electric blue paint. Electric blue seats. A big diffuser. Triple exhaust. A limited run of just 125 extremely rare examples. This is the Smart Brabus Ultimate 125, and it’s the world’s angriest mouse. Sporting a universe-shattering 123 horsepower (one-hundred-twenty-THREE) and 147 pound-feet of torque thanks to some better breathing and some racier software, the Brabus Ultimate 125 is truly the ultimate expression of a Smart. Especially since it’s going in Europe for $52,836 for the coupe, and $55,817 for the convertible. Naturally, it’s also dropped down further onto its with bigger (read: 18-inch) wheels than any “regular” Smart. Because, as the kids these days say, hella. I think. The dual-clutch transmission has also gotten ever-so-slightly quicker, for a claimed zero to 60 miles per hour time of 9.2 seconds, and on to a thundering top speed of 109 mph. Advertisement Advertisement In all seriousness, I love this thing. It’s brilliant. It’s hilarious. It’s got a sense of humor about itself. And I’m sure it’s a riot to drive like a total nutjob. These Things Are GreatBrabus Mods The 2017 Smart ForTwo Into A 107 HP Screaming Pocket MonsterThe 2016 Smart ForTwo Cabriolet Is Great At Exactly Two Things What The Hell Is This Insane Mystery Car In The Background Of This BRABUS Smart Video?Michael Ballabanballaban@jalopnik.com@ballabanDeputy Editor, Jalopnik. 1991 Yugo.PGP Fingerprint: 0D03 F37B 4C96 021E 4292 7B12 E080 0D0B 5968 F14E|PGP KeyReply60 repliesLeave a reply