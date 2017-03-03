Photos credit: Brabus

Fat wheel arches. A fat track. Electric blue paint. Electric blue seats. A big diffuser. Triple exhaust. A limited run of just 125 extremely rare examples. This is the Smart Brabus Ultimate 125, and it’s the world’s angriest mouse.

Sporting a universe-shattering 123 horsepower (one-hundred-twenty-THREE) and 147 pound-feet of torque thanks to some better breathing and some racier software, the Brabus Ultimate 125 is truly the ultimate expression of a Smart. Especially since it’s going in Europe for $52,836 for the coupe, and $55,817 for the convertible.



Naturally, it’s also dropped down further onto its with bigger (read: 18-inch) wheels than any “regular” Smart. Because, as the kids these days say, hella. I think.



The dual-clutch transmission has also gotten ever-so-slightly quicker, for a claimed zero to 60 miles per hour time of 9.2 seconds, and on to a thundering top speed of 109 mph.



In all seriousness, I love this thing. It’s brilliant. It’s hilarious. It’s got a sense of humor about itself.

And I’m sure it’s a riot to drive like a total nutjob.