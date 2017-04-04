The 2017 Buick Regal will actually be sold as either a hatchback sedan or as a wagon. GM was serious. It’s beautiful. It’s gorgeous. It has optional all-wheel-drive. It is the blessed Buick of the long-forgotten myths and legends, here to remind us it is not a Buick.
Holy Crap, The 2017 Buick Regal Is Actually A Hatchback And A Wagon
