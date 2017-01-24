Zoom! Hey, check this out. It’s rained so much in California, you can actually take one of those friggin’ Jetski Sea-Doo things right on down the road.

Gosh that is so neat. This guy is like, a world champion Jetski guy.

No really! He’s two-time Jetski Motosurf World Champion Mark Gomez. Oh man! Classic.



Via CNET