Hey Wow This Guy Can Jetski On The Road In The California Rain
Justin T. Westbrook
54 minutes ago
Filed to: Jetski
Mark Gomez
Weather

Hey, check this out. It's rained so much in California, you can actually take one of those friggin' Jetski Sea-Doo things right on down the road.

Gosh that is so neat. This guy is like, a world champion Jetski guy. No really! He's two-time Jetski Motosurf World Champion Mark Gomez. Oh man! Classic.

Via CNET