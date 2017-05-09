The declining market for sedans and economy cars isn’t just being felt across dealerships, it’s also giving rental car companies like Hertz a lot of trouble.

Bloomberg reported that the current Hertz rental fleet, which is comprised largely of sedans and economy cars, hasn’t been doing the company any favors. More and more customers want to rent SUVs instead of the dinky cars usually associated with rental fleets, so Hertz has been selling off its sedans and compact economy cars in order to add more SUVs to the fleet.

On the other hand, the used-car market is already saturated with post-lease vehicles, in addition to an inflated new-car inventory, which means those used rental cars aren’t fetching very much in return.