Heroic Driver Sacrifices His Tesla To Save Unconscious Man In Runaway VolkswagenDavid Tracy30 minutes agoFiled to: car crashesgermanymunich266EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Feuerwehr Munchen/Facebook Near Munich, Germany, a man in a Tesla Model S saw a Volkswagen Passat swerving erratically on the Autobahn, slamming against a guardrail multiple times. When he noticed that the person behind the wheel was unconscious, the Tesla driver sprung into action. Advertisement Muenchner Merkur reports that this “action” involved the 41 year-old driver in the Tesla calling the fire department, and then pulling his Model S in front of the out-of-control Passat. He then tapped the brakes so the Passat was contacting his rear bumper, and slowly, the two cars came to a halt. Shortly thereafter, the fire department came to assist the unconscious driver, who, the German daily newspaper says, likely suffered a stroke. Photo: Feuerwehr Munchen/Facebook It’s an act of total heroism. Not only did the Tesla driver have to sacrifice his own car (the newspaper says that his Tesla and the Passat suffered about 10,000 Euro in combined damage), but he had to do something that Germans are programmed from birth never to do: pass in the right lane—a crime right up there with theft, wasting good beer, and putting bacon on Jaegerschnitzel. Advertisement But he managed to conquer those genetic predispositions, and because of that, the newspaper reports, he likely saved the 47 year-old Passat driver’s life. Photo: Feuerwehr Munchen/Facebook Anyone who puts their $70,000+ car on the line to keep a total stranger safe is a bit of a stud in my book.Roadways Aren't Always SafeHere's How Not To Load An Aston Martin Onto A TruckInstructor, Student Killed In Fiery Lamborghini Track Experience Crash In Las VegasBeware Of Semi Trucks In The WindDavid Tracydavid.tracy@jalopnik.com@davidntracyWriter, Jalopnik. 1985 Jeep J10, 1948 Willys CJ-2A, 1995 Jeep Cherokee, 1992 Jeep Cherokee.Reply26 repliesLeave a reply