Here's Your Day Before The 24 Hours Of Daytona Mega GalleryKurt BradleyToday 8:15pmFiled to: 24 Hours of DaytonaPhotographyDaytona167EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink All photo credits: Kurt Bradley Only two days on the ground so far, but a ton of cool pics to share. This is just a hint of what’s to come, when I’ll be on the ground all day starting Saturday morning, and all the way through the Rolex 24. Enjoy! More from Daytona:The Total Idiot's Guide To The 2017 24 Hours Of DaytonaWe're Here At The 24 Hours Of Daytona Because Race Cars Are More Fun Than SleepCadillac's Prototype Is Officially 2017's Fastest New Car After Claiming Pole At DaytonaReply16 repliesLeave a reply