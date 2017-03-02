Here's Why Engines Are Making Planes Slower Now Than 50 Years AgoMichael BallabanToday 10:10amFiled to: PlanelopnikJet Engines33415EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Hey, why the hell don’t planes go that fast? I mean, they go faster than a car, I GUESS, but they don’t go faster than they did 20, 30, even 40 years ago. They actually fly slower than they once did. Here’s why. Advertisement If you watch the video, and you should because it is good, it explains that a lot of that has to do with the ever-hungering thirst for fuel efficiency in the airline industry. Those guys know that if you won’t pay a dime less for less legroom, you won’t stop flying because your flight takes an extra half hour. So that means that in the past few decades, manufacturers have moved away from certain types of engines, like turbojets, and moved to others, like turbofans. And accordingly, the “fan” part of the turbofan has gotten bigger as manufacturers compete on fuel economy.Because of all that, we likely won’t see another Concorde, with it’s sound barrier-shattering speed, for a long time. And even speedy subsonic jets, like the Convair 880, are just ghosts of the past. Advertisement Sad!Planes Are Cool?Here Is A Question: What Do You Do When Your Airplane Movie Has Sex Scenes In It?Indian Court To Airlines: Quit Dumping Shit In MidairLocal Deer Catches Regional Flight Right Into HeavenMichael Ballabanballaban@jalopnik.com@ballabanDeputy Editor, Jalopnik. 1991 Yugo.PGP Fingerprint: 0D03 F37B 4C96 021E 4292 7B12 E080 0D0B 5968 F14E|PGP KeyReply334 repliesLeave a reply