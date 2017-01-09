(Photo Credit: superspeedersRob/YouTube)

With 415 rear-mounted horsepower, optional enormous ceramic brakes and a list price of over $100,000 the 997 Porsche 911 GT3 was a certified supercar when new. Ten years later it’s still the stuff of dreams for most of us, so I was pretty jealous to find out somebody’s owned one for less than a cost of a Chevy Volt.

Having sold his GT3 recently, prolific supercar-owning YouTuber Rob Ferretti takes us through his total costs of owning the car for two years. It’s, frankly, shockingly cheap. Especially considering he claims he actually used the car, taking it on several road trips and racking up about 10,000 miles.

Here’s how he says his GT3 ownership hard costs break down:

He took out a $50,000 loan to buy it, the interest of which cost him $2,700.

A pre-purchase inspection to make sure he knew what he was buying cost $300.

Tax and registration was $270, because apparently trading his Viper in to the same dealer he bought the Porsche at allowed him to slink around paying actual taxes on the thing.

There was one $534 dealer visit chasing squeaks and rattles which turned out to be “nothing.”

A minor oil leak was $2,368 to rectify, and in the video, Ferretti accounts for another $428 in repair saying his costs to this point equal $5,300 plus the $2,700 in interest.

Then there was $1,400 in tires, $1,700 in two years worth of insurance (must be one hell of a multi-car discount.)

(Photo Credit: superspeedersRob/YouTube)

With all that tabulated up, Ferretti claims the car cost $3,700 to own for two years thanks to him being able to sell it for $6,000 more than he paid.

Of course, car washes, gasoline, track day and event entry fees plus the opportunity cost of having his cash tied up in the car aren’t part of the equation, but still. That works out to a hair over $150-a-freaking-month to own a car earnestly worthy of race tracks and centerfolds. That’s what it costs to rent a zero-option penalty box for a weekend from an airport Avis lot.

What’s the lesson here?

Same as usual– it pays to be rich. And lucky. If you can get a great interest rate on a car that somehow manages to appreciate during the course of your ownership you just might end up with a screaming deal like this.

The rest of us might still have to wait for it to filter through a few more owners on its eventual trip to the Craigslist barter section.