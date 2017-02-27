Here's What Happens When You LS Swap A Tiny Suzuki Kei CarStef SchraderToday 1:20pmFiled to: Hoon of the DayHOTDburnoutsSuzuki Mighty BoyLS SwapSuzukiKei Cars435EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF GIF via Drag Videos Australia The Suzuki Mighty Boy is a teeny-tiny pickup made for Japan’s super-small Kei class of cars. What do you get when you swap an LS V8 engine into one? Burnouts! Burnouts for days. This Mighty Boy named “Loopy” is the most hilariously terrifying and enticing vehicle I’ve seen in ages. It always looks like it’s about to tip over when it’s spinning around, but it has so much power in such a tiny, short-wheelbase vehicle that spinning around is what it does best. Advertisement It’s ridiculous in every possible way. I’m in love. Naturally, this was from Australia, on a big skid pad set up for just this kind of madness. Never change, ‘Straya. Never change. Put This In ThatListen To The Ungodly Howl Of A Built LS SwapThese Evil Swedes Built A 468 Horsepower Four-Cylinder CorvetteI Was Not Prepared For The Brutality Of A Corvette-Powered Land Rover DefenderStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply43 repliesLeave a reply